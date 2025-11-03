Castle registered 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Suns.

With Victor Wembanyama having a rare poor night, Castle led the Spurs in points and assists while setting a new season high in scoring. The second-year guard could see his usage increase even further after Dylan Harper (calf) left the game and didn't return, leaving the backcourt very shorthanded with De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) still waiting to be cleared for his season debut. Through six games, Castle is averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 threes in 32.0 minutes a contest.