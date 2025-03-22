Castle ended Friday's 128-120 victory over Philadelphia with 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes.

Castle didn't reach the 20-point mark for the fourth time across his last five games, but the rookie out of Arizona thrived as a playmaker and finished with a career-high mark in the assists category -- which is even more impressive considering he shares the backcourt with an all-time elite floor general in Chris Paul. Castle has been nothing short of excellent in his last five starts, averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.0 minutes per game.