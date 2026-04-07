Spurs' Stephon Castle: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers due to an apparent right leg injury, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Castle collided with an opposing player and appeared to be kicked in the leg before going down and holding his right knee. The second-year guard can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
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