Castle amassed 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Castle banged up his shoulder in the second quarter, forcing a brief trip to the locker room. He was back on the bench before halftime and inflicted significant damage for the remainder of the game. Castle scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, where he converted two three-point attempts, adding a rebound and a steal in the process. The Spurs are headed into a four-day break before their next game, so Castle's injury is unlikely to be a burden after the rest period.