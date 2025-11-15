Castle supplied 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to Golden State.

Castle logged his first career triple-double in the previous game against the Warriors, and he followed it up with a steady line despite recording lower shot volume in the back end of the two-game set against Golden State. The reunited backcourt of Castle and De'Aaron Fox is excelling since Fox's return to action, although the losses to the Warriors dropped the team's record to 2-2 with the backcourt combo intact. The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year is on track to replicate and possibly exceed his freshman campaign, averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the season's first 12 games.