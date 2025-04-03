Castle produced 15 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over Denver.

The rookie guard was the Spurs' leading rebounder Wednesday, also coming a lone assist shy of a triple-double. Castle has been very productive as the focal point of San Antonio's offense in the absences of Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger), having averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes across his last 12 games.