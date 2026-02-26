Spurs' Stephon Castle: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (hip) will play Thursday against Brooklyn, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The team stated that Castle was expected to play despite being tagged as questionable, and he's since been cleared. The UConn product has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals over this stretch.
More News
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Listed questionable Thursday•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Double-double in win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Logs 24 points during win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Puts up 20 points in blowout win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Available Wednesday•