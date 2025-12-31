Spurs' Stephon Castle: Good to go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Castle will shed his questionable tag due to a sprained left thumb and suit up against New York. The 21-year-old guard has appeared in 10 outings in December, averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds across 29.2 minutes per game during that span.
More News
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Questionable against Knicks•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Pops for 19 in Christmas win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Hands out 11 dimes Sunday•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Dishes seven dimes in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Impactful performance Thursday•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Drops 30 points against Lakers•