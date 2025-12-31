default-cbs-image
Castle (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Castle will shed his questionable tag due to a sprained left thumb and suit up against New York. The 21-year-old guard has appeared in 10 outings in December, averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds across 29.2 minutes per game during that span.

