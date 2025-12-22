Castle contributed 18 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 win over the Wizards.

Castle had a woeful shooting performance, but his efficiency from the charity stripe and his excellent playmaking allowed him to deliver a strong fantasy line. Castle has scored at least 17 points in his six games since returning from a hip injury, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in that stretch.