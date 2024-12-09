Castle went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a left shoulder injury, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but he'll head to the locker room to be examined further. Castle will be considered questionable to return until the team releases another update.
