Castle (thumb) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
The left thumb sprain is a new injury for Castle, who hasn't missed an outing since Dec. 13. The rookie first-round pick is coming off a stellar 32-point performance during Sunday's loss to the Thunder. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 25.6 minutes per game off the bench. If Castle is sidelined Tuesday, Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham could see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: 32 points not enough in loss•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Shines off bench Saturday•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Drops team-high 22 off bench•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Quiet in loss•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Solid outing in All-Star Game•