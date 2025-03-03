Castle (thumb) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.

The left thumb sprain is a new injury for Castle, who hasn't missed an outing since Dec. 13. The rookie first-round pick is coming off a stellar 32-point performance during Sunday's loss to the Thunder. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 25.6 minutes per game off the bench. If Castle is sidelined Tuesday, Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham could see a bump in minutes.