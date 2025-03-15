Castle closed with 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 145-134 loss to the Hornets.

In his first start since the Spurs lost De'Aaron Fox (finger) for the rest of the season, Castle led the Spurs in scoring Friday while supplying a full stat line. The rookie first-rounder has witnessed a considerable rise in fantasy value as part of the first unit in 2024-25, which should continue going forward. Over his last 11 games as a starter, Castle has averaged 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes.