Castle recorded 18 points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-15 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 preseason win over the Suns.

Castle was aggressive on offense and was rewarded at the charity stripe, with eight of his 14 made free throws taking place in the second quarter. The third-year guard was a key piece to the Spurs' run to the NBA Finals last season, and while he's cemented as a backcourt starter, it remains to be seen whether he'll be joined by Dylan Harper or De'Aaron Fox. The Spurs wrap up their preseason schedule Friday against the Kings.