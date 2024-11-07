Castle is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus Houston, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Castle slots into the starting lineup with Jeremy Sochan set to begin a multi-week absence due to thumb surgery. Castle is joined by Chris Paul and Julian Champagne in the first unit, along with Harrison Barnes sliding to the four next to Victor Wembanyama.
