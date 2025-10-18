Castle posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes in Friday's 133-104 preseason win over the Pacers.

Castle was second on the team in points, only behind Victor Wembanyama (17) and led the team in assists. With De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) out indefinitely to begin the season, it appears a majority of the playmaking opportunities will be inherited by Castle, which he was able to take advantage of in the preseason finale.