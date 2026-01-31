Castle finished Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Hornets with 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one block over 35 minutes.

Castle finished Saturday's contest as the Spurs' leader in assists and tied with Victor Wembanyama for the second-most points behind rookie Dylan Harper (20). Castle has registered at least eight assists in seven of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.6 points, 7.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 1.1 steals over 32.3 minutes per game.