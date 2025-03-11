Castle (shoulder) will play Monday against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Castle will assume his usual role off the bench despite dealing with a minor shoulder injury. He's provided quite the spark for San Antonio of late, averaging 23.3 points in 29.2 minutes over his last six appearances.
