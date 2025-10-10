default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Castle (knee) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle will miss his third straight preseason contest Friday. He suffered a knee injury during a scrimmage Monday, and it appears the Spurs are going to tread lightly. For now, there's been no talk of Castle's status for Opening Night being in danger.

More News