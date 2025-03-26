Castle recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to Detroit.

Castle continued his solid play in the starting five on Tuesday, racking up at least 15 points for a seventh consecutive contest (all starts). However, the 20-year-old struggled from beyond the arc in the blowout loss, and he has shot only 20.0 percent from downtown in his last three games. The rookie first-round pick has received an increased role due to De'Aaron Fox (finger) being sidelined, and Castle should continue to serve as one of the club's top options on the offensive end.