Castle registered 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers.

Castle has started each of the Spurs' last three games and is expected to remain as a starter in the backcourt alongside Chris Paul due to the absence of De'Aaron Fox (finger), who won't return this season. The rookie out of UConn has been making the most of his chances in a starting role, and he's surpassed the 20-point mark in two of those aforementioned three contests. Across 32 starts this season, Castle is averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.