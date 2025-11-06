Castle ended with 16 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Lakers.

The eight dimes tied his season high, and Castle continues to provide an impressive fantasy floor, recording multiple steals in four straight games while pulling down at least five boards in seven straight to begin the season. Castle is averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 threes while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor, and last season's Rookie of the Year seems poised to take a big step forward in 2025-26.