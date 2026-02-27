Castle posted 18 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 win over the Nets.

Castle did majority of his damage at the free throw line, where he made scored more than half of his points. The reigning Kia Rookie of the Year was his versatile self as usual against Brooklyn, racking up points, assists and a pair of steals. Castle extended his stretch of double-digit scoring to five straight games, averaging 17.0 points during that stretch which is just above his season average.