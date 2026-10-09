Castle finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 18 minutes in Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Castle delivered an efficient offensive performance, connecting on five of eight field-goal attempts while contributing across multiple statistical categories. With De'Aaron Fox sidelined by soreness, Castle shared the backcourt with Dylan Harper, offering an early glimpse of San Antonio's potential guard combinations. Castle is cemented as the starting shooting guard ahead of the regular-season opener against the Thunder on Oct. 20, so fantasy managers shouldn't read much into his lack of minutes in the preseason.