Castle contributed 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 19 minutes in Monday's 124-108 preseason win over the Pacers.

Castle made his preseason debut after sustaining a minor knee injury during a scrimmage last Monday. The second-year guard was one of six San Antonio players to score in double figures and also matched the game-high mark in steals. The 20-year-old is coming off Rookie of the Year honors in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 26.7 minutes per game in 81 regular-season outings (41 starts).