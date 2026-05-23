Spurs' Stephon Castle: Shooting woes in defeat

Castle accumulated 14 points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 123-108 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Castle turned in an abysmal shooting performance, though he got to the charity stripe often and still finished as San Antonio's fourth-leading scorer. He also paced the team in assists and committed just one turnover after logging 20 giveaways in the first two outings of the series. Through three third-round appearances, he's averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 40.7 minutes per contest.