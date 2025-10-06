Castle (undisclosed) will not play in Monday's preseason game against Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

The Spurs are sitting a number of their key players Monday, and it's not immediately clear if this is just a maintenance day for Castle. The guard banged his knee in a scrimmage Sunday, but the reports after it indicated that he was fine. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Miami.