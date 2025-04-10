Castle recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 victory over the Warriors.

Castle made another case for Rookie of the Year honors with an excellent line as the season winds down. The Spurs have looked sharp despite dropping some narrow losses in the closing weeks, and a lot of their success is due to Castle's playmaking.. The team has formed a dangerous core that could make some noise next season with Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup.