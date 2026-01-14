Castle finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 loss to the Thunder.

Castle flirted with a triple-double Tuesday, and fantasy managers will be hoping this is a sign of things to come. He's had some tough showings recently, posting averages of 13.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 three-pointers on 33.7 percent shooting from the field over his last eight games.