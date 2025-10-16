The Spurs have exercised Castle's third-year team option for the 2026-27 season, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, as Castle is shaping up as one of San Antonio's franchise cornerstones alongside Victor Wembanyama. The 2024 first-rounder is the reigning Rookie of the Year, having averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 26.7 minutes per game across 81 regular-season outings (41 starts) last year.