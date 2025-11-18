Spurs' Stephon Castle: To be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle sustained a left hip flexor strain and will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Castle suffered the hip injury in Sunday's win over the Kings and is now expected to miss an extended period. With the second-year guard joining Dylan Harper (calf) on the sidelines, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson are candidates for increased minutes, while Lindy Waters and Jordan McLaughlin (hamstring) -- once he's healthy -- could enter the rotation. Castle has impressed through 13 regular-season appearances thus far, averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field in 32.0 minutes per contest.
