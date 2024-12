Castle (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Castle will return to action following a one-game absence due to a sore shoulder. The rookie has been on a roll of late, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game over his past 15 appearances.