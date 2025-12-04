Castle (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle hasn't played since Nov. 16, and per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News, the second-year guard isn't traveling with the team during the Spurs' current road trip, which ends next Wednesday in Los Angeles. While it's possible Castle joins the Spurs eventually, fantasy managers shouldn't hold their breath, especially with the way San Antonio continues to win games without Castle and Victor Wembanyama (calf).