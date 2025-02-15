Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Castle claimed Rising Stars MVP honors Friday after tallying 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 7:34 of court time in Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the finals.

Team C demonstrated a balanced scoring effort during its 40-34 win over Team T in the semifinals, during which Castle finished with six points, four assists and four rebounds and hit the game-clinching shot. Castle carried the scoring load for Team C in the finals, and his efforts across both games was enough for him to be named MVP. Castle and Team C will advance to Sunday's All-Star event and will face Team Shaq in the semifinals. Castle will also face off against Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson and Mac McClung in the Slam Dunk contest Saturday.

More News