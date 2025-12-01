Spurs' Stephon Castle: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.comreports.
Castle is not ready to return from a hip flexor strain. Julian Champagnie and Dylan Harper are both worth streaming in most fantasy settings until the Spurs offer an update on Castle's timeline for a return.
