Young closed Thursday's 112-95 loss to the Heat with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

Young was called upon to inherit additional load while Jakoc Poetlt is in concussion protocol, resulting in his most paying time since mid-November. Young was solid, but made a very muted impact. Nonetheless, he can be viewed as a streaming option in deeper leagues until Poetlt returns.