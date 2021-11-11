Young finished Wednesday's 136-117 victory over the Kings with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes.

Young struggled to crack the rotation early on but has played at least 20 minutes in each of the Spurs' last four games, and the numbers are telling -- he has scored in double digits in three of those contests while steadily contributing in other categories as well. Young is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals per game in that four-game span.