Harris (calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Harris suffered a strained left calf ahead of the 2026-27 campaign and has yet to make his debut with the Spurs. The veteran is slowly making progress toward a return, though he should be considered week-to-week until more information is released. The 34-year-old, who signed with San Antonio during the offseason, averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 27.7 minutes per contest in 63 regular-season appearances with the Pistons in 2025-26.