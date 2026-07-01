Spurs' Tobias Harris: Signing with Spurs

Harris agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the Spurs on Wednesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Harris was a key component of Detroit's turnaround in recent years, and he's now heading to San Antonio to provide veteran leadership for a young Spurs squad. The 33-year-old forward should play significant minutes for his new team and could push Julian Champagnie for a starting spot, but his usage is likely to take a big hit in a first unit loaded with playmakers. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per tilt in 63 regular-season games in 2025-26.