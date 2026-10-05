Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said they will not rush Harris (calf) back to the court, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

"It's a calf strain, the seriousness is what it is," said Johnson. "We won't rush him at all. I guess the question will be is he ready for the season opener? Totally questionable and we will not push that at all. So, we'll take it slow. There is no concern of this level of seriousness, and at the same time, we will not rush him at all." It sounds like Harris, who has already been ruled out for the preseason, is in danger of missing opening night. His absence will open up minutes for Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes.