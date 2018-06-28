Spurs' Tommy Hamilton: Joining Spurs for summer league
Hamilton will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.
Hamilton was a rotation player for a good Texas Tech team last season, but he averaged just 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game. His chances of sticking at the G League level, let alone in the NBA, are rather slim.
