Spurs' Tommy Hamilton: Joining Spurs for summer league

Hamilton will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.

Hamilton was a rotation player for a good Texas Tech team last season, but he averaged just 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game. His chances of sticking at the G League level, let alone in the NBA, are rather slim.

