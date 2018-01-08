Spurs' Tony Parker: Back in the lineup Monday
Parker is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Parker got the night off for rest on Sunday, but as expected, he'll return to the lineup after just a one-game layoff. Look for him to reclaim his starting point guard role and likely see minutes around his season average of 21.6. With Parker returning, look for Dejounte Murray to head to the bench once again and fall to the back end of the rotation as the third point guard behind Parker and Patty Mills.
