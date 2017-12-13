Spurs' Tony Parker: Back in the lineup Tuesday
Parker will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Parker was held out of Saturday's mathcup with the Suns for injury management purposes, but as expected, he's back in the lineup following a one-game layoff. He'll immediately reclaim his role in the starting five and should see a similar workload to the 17.8 minutes he averaged over six games this season. That said, that fairly limited workload keep him off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues. Dejounte Murray will head back to the bench in the corresponding move, with Patty Mills potentially losing a few minutes as well.
