Spurs' Tony Parker: Cleared for back-to-backs
Parker has been cleared to play in back-to-back sets moving forward, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich announced earlier this week that Parker will come off the bench for the rest of the season, with the torch being passed on to youngster Dejounte Murray at point guard. However, he now indicated that Parker is set to play in back-to-backs moving forward, which is a very small boost to his overall value. Still, Parker is going to be playing fairly limited minutes as a reserve most nights, which restricts his overall upside and limits his utility to only those in deeper leagues. In the first two games he's come off the bench, Parker has averaged 13.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 19.0 minutes.
