Spurs' Tony Parker: Doubtful Thursday vs. Lakers

Parker (ankle) is doubtful to play during Thursday's contest against the Lakers.

Parker sprained his right ankle during Monday's contest against the Kings, which is giving him enough discomfort to likely keep him from lacing up Thursday. A confirmation on his status, or just more information, should emerge following that day's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately held out, Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray would likely see the bulk of the run at point guard.