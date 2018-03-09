Spurs' Tony Parker: Efficient off bench Thursday

Parker supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 18 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.

Parker's scoring and assist totals both led the Spurs' second unit and represented a solid follow-up to his season-best 23-point performance against the Grizzlies on Monday. The 17-year veteran has now scored in double digits in five of the last seven, shooting a blistering 62.0 percent (31-for-50) in that quintet of contests. While his point totals do occasionally fall into the single digits, Parker sees a fairly reliable allotment of playing time whether on the first unit or off the bench, affording him the opportunity to make serviceable contributions in scoring and assists on the majority of nights.