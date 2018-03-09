Spurs' Tony Parker: Efficient off bench Thursday
Parker supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 18 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.
Parker's scoring and assist totals both led the Spurs' second unit and represented a solid follow-up to his season-best 23-point performance against the Grizzlies on Monday. The 17-year veteran has now scored in double digits in five of the last seven, shooting a blistering 62.0 percent (31-for-50) in that quintet of contests. While his point totals do occasionally fall into the single digits, Parker sees a fairly reliable allotment of playing time whether on the first unit or off the bench, affording him the opportunity to make serviceable contributions in scoring and assists on the majority of nights.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...