Spurs' Tony Parker: Expected to play Saturday
Parker (ankle) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Broncos, Jeff Platt of Spectrum News reports.
While the Spurs are yet to officially confirm Parker's status, coach Gregg Popovich implied that he expects to have his starting point guard back Saturday, as well as Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard. Parker was held out of Thursday's loss to the Lakers after tweaking his right ankle Monday against the Kings.
