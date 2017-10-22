Spurs' Tony Parker: Goes through 3-on-3 scrimmaging
Parker (quad) has been cleared for some full-contact drills, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports. "His rehab is going really well," coach Gregg Popovich said. "He's going 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 pretty much full speed. I think he gets to go 5-on-5 in about a week and we'll see how he looks."
Despite originally targeting a January return, Parker continues to progress extremely well in his recovery and there remains hope that he could eventually return at some point in November. He's already taking part in some full-speed, full-contact 3-on-3 drills and he could be elevated to 5-on-5 as soon as next week. That makes it entirely possible that Parker is cleared in the next month, though coach Popovich is likely going to remain as cautious as possible with his veteran point guard. Look for another update on Parker once he's upgraded to 5-of-5, which should be an indicator that he's on the brink of a return. Dejounte Murray should continue to start at point guard for the time being, with Patty Mills getting a sizable workload off the bench.
