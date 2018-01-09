Spurs' Tony Parker: Injures ankle during win
Parker twisted his right ankle during Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Parker was spotted limping in the locker room following a 23-minute outing where he scored seven points. If he's forced to miss Thursday's game against the Lakers, Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray will likely be in store for an added workload.
