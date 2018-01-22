Spurs' Tony Parker: Likely to keep coming off bench
Parker is expected to continue coming off the bench while Dejounte Murray starts at point guard, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
It was a surprising development when Murray was announced as the starter Sunday, and the expectation was that Parker was going to be rested. Parker, however, ended up playing 20 minutes off the bench, and it looks like that will continue. Oddly enough, Parker had his most productive game since late December despite being a reserve, as he posted 12 points, three rebounds and five assists. Murray, Parker and Patty Mills will likely all still take on similar workloads moving forward, making them all fairly unreliable fantasy options for now.
More News
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Not in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Out Thursday, expected back Saturday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Out Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Doubtful Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...