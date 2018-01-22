Spurs' Tony Parker: Likely to keep coming off bench

Parker is expected to continue coming off the bench while Dejounte Murray starts at point guard, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

It was a surprising development when Murray was announced as the starter Sunday, and the expectation was that Parker was going to be rested. Parker, however, ended up playing 20 minutes off the bench, and it looks like that will continue. Oddly enough, Parker had his most productive game since late December despite being a reserve, as he posted 12 points, three rebounds and five assists. Murray, Parker and Patty Mills will likely all still take on similar workloads moving forward, making them all fairly unreliable fantasy options for now.