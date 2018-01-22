Spurs' Tony Parker: Not in starting lineup Sunday
Parker is not listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
While Parker has not officially been ruled out, his absence from Sunday's starting five in favor of Dejounte Murray would suggest that he is being held out to rest. InEven if Parker is suited up on the bench and technically active, chances are the veteran will not see anytime on the court against Indiana.
